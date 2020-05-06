Search

Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker express shock over the #BoysLockerRoom controversy

Updated: May 06, 2020, 14:21 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Bollywood celebs like Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and Chandan Roy Sanyal have spoken out about the issue.

The 'Bois Locker Room' controversy has taken the country by storm. Leaked screenshots of a private Instagram chat group comprising teenage school students from Delhi has shocked people to the core. Many of the boys in the group were allegedly seen sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning gang rapes.

Bollywood celebs like Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and Chandan Roy Sanyal have spoken out about the issue. Here's what Richa tweeted:

Swara Bhasker, too, spoke about the toxic masculinity that still runs rampant in the country. She tweeted:

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal wrote, "15-year-old School Boys from distinguished Delhi schools talk about raping the girls in their own class. Shocked to the core!!"

Amyra Dastur emphasised that a line had been crossed. She tweeted:

Dastur wrote in another tweet, "The boys don't need sex education. They need to be educated about equality, consent & DECENCY! Education about what RAPE actually is & a new perspective on girls & women! This isn't about Sex Ed, it's about a superiority & misogynistic chain of thought that needs to be broken."

Sonam Kapoor shared on her Insta story a post by model and British actress Jameela Jamil.

According to a report in IANS, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has detained a 15-year-old student of a prominent school in South Delhi in connection with the Instagram chat group. Twenty two other boys have also have been identified.

