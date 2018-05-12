Riddhi Sen gave world beating performance in 'Nagarkirtan': Shekhar Kapur

Internationally acclaimed Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, jury chairperson of the 65th National Film Awards, has praised actor Riddhi Sen for his "world beating performance" in Bengali film "Nagarkirtan"



Internationally acclaimed Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, jury chairperson of the 65th National Film Awards, has praised actor Riddhi Sen for his "world beating performance" in Bengali film "Nagarkirtan". Kapur on Friday tweeted: "What a world beating performance actor Riddhi Sen gave in the brilliant Bengali film 'Nagarkirtan' to win Best Actor at National Film Awards 2018. He was just 19 years old! What amazing talent we saw in regional cinema."

Riddhi last month won the Best Actor for Bengali film "Nagarkirtan", which is directed by Kaushik Ganguly. The film also stars Ritwick Chakraborty. The film was also bestowed three other honours -- Best Costume Designer, Best Make-Up and a Special Jury Award.

