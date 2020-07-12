Riddhima Kapoor denies rumour of Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor test COVID-19 positive

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has refuted rumours that her mother Neetu Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The rumours surfaced on internet after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday announced they are COVID-19 positive.

Taking to Instagram, Riddhima posted a screenshot of a tweet, claiming how Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar contracted the virus from Agastya Nanda Amitabh Bachchan's grandson after he attended Neetu Kapoor's birthday party recently.

"Attention seeking Least verify/clarify. We are fit. We are good. Stop spreading rumours. #lunatics #fakenews," Riddhima slammed the reports.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are currently seeking treatment at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

