Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turns 40: Neetu, Ranbir, Alia plan a surprise; Kareena and Karisma attend

Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor had a reason to celebrate September 15's midnight. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned a year older, and to mark the special day, the birthday girl received a host of surprises from her family. The celebration took place at the Kapoor residence, and it was attended by Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anissa Malhotra, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The party was no less than a dramatic one.

Riddhima Kapoor shared a few pictures from the last night, and we can't stop looking at the fun-filled pictures. That's not all! To ring in the special day, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor performed on some popular songs for the birthday girl, making it a special celebration. Though the video has now been deleted by Riddhima, a lot of pictures from the video clip has already taken over the internet.

Dressed in a black off-shoulder dress, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni completed her birthday look with a diamond necklace. Speaking about the guests who attended the party, Kareena Kapoor opted for a crisp white shirt, paired with black trousers. Karisma Kapoor's tropical choice for the outfit looked quirky. On the other hand, Armaan Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra was seen wearing an LDB. Alia Bhatt showed off her dainty side in a pretty dress.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's husband Bharat Sahni shared a throwback photo from their wedding day on social media to wish his darling wife a happy birthday. The businessman has also posted a series of videos which gives a glimpse of their beautiful relationship.

For the unversed, Riddhima has been living with her mother Neetu Kapoor at their Mumbai home after father's demise. The mother-daughter duo has also adopted a pet after the Rishi Kapoor passed away. The veteran actor had been battling cancer for over two years, for which he received treatment in New York City before he returned to Mumbai.

Riddhima had to attend her father's final rites via video call as she was denied permission to fly due to lockdown. She had to travel by road in a car after securing a movement pass back when the entire country was under the initial stage of lockdown in the month of April. Rishi Kapoor's last rites were performed at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai, near the H.N Reliance hospital where he was admitted.

