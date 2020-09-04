Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary: I know you are watching over all of us
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted an emotional message on social media, on the occasion of her father Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary on September 4, 2020.
Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, and ever since then, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni don't shy away from sharing some sweet memories from their life. Today, on September 04, 2020, Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, Riddhima posted an emotional message on her Instagram account.
View this post on Instagram
Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today! I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been pouring her heart out by sharing pictures of the late actor and remembering him fodnly. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram to share how much she misses her father as each day passes.
View this post on Instagram
A part of you goes with the person who has gone and a part stays with you âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ
For the unversed, Riddhima has been living with her mother Neetu Kapoor at their Mumbai home after father's demise. The mother-daughter duo has also adopted a pet after the Rishi Kapoor passed away. The veteran actor had been battling cancer for over two years, for which he had received treatment in New York City for the better part of a year.
Riddhima had to attend her father's final rites via video call as she was denied permission to fly due to lockdown. She had to travel by road in a car after securing a movement pass back when the entire country was under the lockdown.
Rishi Kapoor's last rites were performed at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai, near the H.N Reliance hospital where he was admitted. The actor left behind millions of memories for all his fans and Cinema lovers that can never be forgotten. With a career of over five decades and tons of blockbusters and classics, we shall make sure he's always alive and among us!
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe