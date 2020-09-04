Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary: I know you are watching over all of us

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, and ever since then, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni don't shy away from sharing some sweet memories from their life. Today, on September 04, 2020, Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, Riddhima posted an emotional message on her Instagram account.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been pouring her heart out by sharing pictures of the late actor and remembering him fodnly. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram to share how much she misses her father as each day passes.

For the unversed, Riddhima has been living with her mother Neetu Kapoor at their Mumbai home after father's demise. The mother-daughter duo has also adopted a pet after the Rishi Kapoor passed away. The veteran actor had been battling cancer for over two years, for which he had received treatment in New York City for the better part of a year.

Riddhima had to attend her father's final rites via video call as she was denied permission to fly due to lockdown. She had to travel by road in a car after securing a movement pass back when the entire country was under the lockdown.

Rishi Kapoor's last rites were performed at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai, near the H.N Reliance hospital where he was admitted. The actor left behind millions of memories for all his fans and Cinema lovers that can never be forgotten. With a career of over five decades and tons of blockbusters and classics, we shall make sure he's always alive and among us!

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news