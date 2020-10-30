Riddhima Kapoor's daughter Samara looks spooky in her Halloween get-up!

It's time again to get into the Halloween spirit and our Bollywood celebrities love putting on some scary makeup and donning costumes to mark the holiday. While the celebrations will be low-key this time around due to the coronavirus pandemic, there's no reason why people can't put on a spooky face even if it's only to celebrate it online!

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daugter and Ranbir Kapoor's niece, Samara, has got into the festive spirit. Riddhima recently shared a photo of Samara where the little one can be seen making a scary face. Well, the photo certainly sent shivers down our spine even though Samara looks more adorable than anything else! Check out Riddhima's Instagram story below:

Ranbir Kapoor dotes on his niece and the two are quite often snapped together on outings with their family. We wonder if uncle Ranbir will be getting into the Halloween spirit too, if only to give Samara company!

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has films like Brahmastra, Shamshera, Devil, and a rom-com with Luv Ranjan coming up. Brahmastra is a superhero drama, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles.

Also read: No Wedding On The Cards For Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Yet?

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news