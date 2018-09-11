Right-wing terror: Accused used stolen bikes for recce, say ATS

crime

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has also recovered a map of Jalgaon district from another arrested accused, Sudhanva Gondhalkar, 39, and is now probing if the suspects had some places as targets apart from people

Vasudeo Suryavanshi, 32, alias mechanic, one of the two latest arrests by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in the Nalasopara arms haul case, conducted his recce of a particular 'target' on stolen bikes, the agency has revealed.

It has also recovered a map of Jalgaon district from another arrested accused, Sudhanva Gondhalkar, 39, and is now probing if the suspects had some places as targets apart from people.

The ATS recovered three crude bombs from Suryavanshi's home, which has led them to suspect that the two arrested from Jalgaon - Suryavanshi and Liladhar alias Vijaya, Lambu and Bhaiyya Lodhi, 29 - may have been planning to target people or places in Jalgaon and Nashik, and were awaiting orders from the mastermind. Agency sources said that after arresting the two from Sakli village, investigators recovered two cars and six bikes from the accused, who told ATS officers they used to steal two-wheelers whenever they were asked to study any particular target.

Officers also found out that Suryavanshi, who has a garage, was the expert and identified bikes that were easy to steal, later changing their number plates, which, too, were recovered from the accused.

The agency is probing if the two have any link to the murder of Dr Narendra Dabholkar, and whether they were the ones who provided the motorcycles used in the 2013 shooting in Pune. The agency has also learnt that the suspects had two mobiles phones and some SIMs, and they would switch off the phones to avoid being tracked.

The case so far

The ATS probe has revealed that activists Shyam Manav and Ritu Raje, Dr Narendra Dabholkar's daughter Mukta and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad among others feature in the list of targets of the right-wing suspects. Apart from the fresh arrests from Jalgaon, the ATS has arrested Vaibhav Raut and Sharad Kalaskar, 25, from Nalasopara, Sudhanva Gondhalkar, 39, from Pune, former Shiv Sena corporator Shrikant Pangarkar, 40, from Jalna, and Avinash Pawar from Ghatkopar in the case.

