Right Wing Terror: Two more held in explosives haul case

national

The accused arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have been identified as Liladhar alias Vijaya, alias Lambu, alias bhaiya Lodhi, 29, and Vasudeo Suryavanshi, 32, alias mechanic

Bhaiyya Lodhi and (right) Vasudeo Suryavanshi

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two more accused in the Nalasopara explosives haul case. They have been identified as Liladhar alias Vijaya, alias Lambu, alias bhaiya Lodhi, 29, and Vasudeo Suryavanshi, 32, alias mechanic. Both were arrested from Sakali in Jalgaon district.

After the arrest, ATS recovered three crude bombs, explosives, mobile phones, four pen drives, and two number plates from Lodhi's house. A DVD, five pocket diaries, two mobile phones with SIM cards and one pen drive were seized from Suryavanshi's house. The explosives were sent to the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad for examination. Some of the explosives recovered have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory at Kalina for further tests.

Defence advocate Sanjiv Punalekar told the court that the ATS took both the accused into custody three days ago. He said this should be considered by the court while deciding the number of days for remand.

'Recce of people'

Sources revealed that the accused were conducting a recce of people allegedly working against the Hindu religion. ATS is investigating who all are on the list. They are also investigating whether the accused were planning any terror activity in Jalgaon and Nashik and want to know where the explosives were procured from. A holiday court has sent both accused in ATS remand till September 17.

Explosives seized before

ATS has recovered 20 crude bombs, along with a country-made pistol with magazines, country guns, air guns, pistol barrels, partially-made pistols, trigger mechanisms, number plates of vehicles, a chopper, hard disks, pen drives and other material on August 9 and 10 from Nalasopara and Pune. The seized material has been sent for forensic analysis to check as to when it was assembled and since when it was stored.

Also Read: Mumbai Right-Wing Terror: Accused Vaibhav Raut had a secret room to stash arms

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates