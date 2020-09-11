Rise and Smile!: Taapsee Pannu kick starts workday with sun-kissed picture

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Friday treated her fans with a stunning sun-kissed picture as she kick-started her workday. The 'Naam Shabana' actor posted an all smiles picture to her Instagram wherein the actor looked gorgeous. In the picture, Pannu is seen sporting a knee-length dress and high heels as she candidly posed while sitting nearby the window of her home. The 'Manmarziyaan' actor looked gorgeous as she donned a low makeup look while her luscious curly locks are left open. As she sits by the window, her face beams up with sunshine reflecting on her face, one can catch glimpse of a clear blue sky and some buildings, from the window.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) onSep 10, 2020 at 7:56pm PDT

Along with the picture, she noted, "Let the sun shine on you! Rise and Smile !#KickstartTheDay #WorkLife." Celebrity followers including Vikrant Massey and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post within an hour of being posted. Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on their activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, on the occasion of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's birthday, Taapsee had poured birthday greetings over the filmmaker with a quirky birthday note.

"Happy Birthday to my official punching bag! But u r taking the bag part literally, this birthday I wish you become a yoga mat soon," she wrote alongside a throwback picture.

