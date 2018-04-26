Rishi Kapoor admits, there was a time when he didn't get along with son, Ranbir Kapoor

With 102 Not Out starring Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, about a father-son relationship all set for its release, Kapoor speaks of his equation with son, Ranbir Kapoor



Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

The relationship of father-son, Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor has had its own share of ups and downs. Actor Rishi Kapoor has also shared the kind of equation he shares with his son, Ranbir Kapoor. However, with their time his relationship with Ranbir has evolved. And, with senior Kapoor's film, 102 Not Out awaiting its release, which is about a father-son relationship, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, the actor has spoken of his changed relationship with his son.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror about it, Rishi Kapoor said, "I'm a loving father now but there was a time when my son and I didn't get along because I was so busy. I've never given my son the liberty of being on back-slapping terms with me. There was this invisible glass pane between us… It's like history repeating itself as it seems almost like my equation with my father. Now, I want Ranbir to get married, have some kids, so I can be a grandfather and make up for everything there."

When prodded about Ranbir Kapoor's new film, Sanju's teaser, the veteran actor said that he feels extremely proud to say that his son is not afraid to get out of the 'hero' image. He said, "Yes, and the reactions to his new film have been phenomenal. All the calls and messages I've been getting since morning are about him. He always wanted to be an actor but told his mother that he wouldn't wear a twisted cap on his head and have 40 dancers suddenly appear behind him. He wanted a different career graph and took on serious films like Wake Up Sid and Rocket Singh. Some films, like Jagga Jasoos and Bombay Velvet, failed, but no actor has a 100 percent track record. But as the saying goes, 'Form is temporary, class is permanent'."

