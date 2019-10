Rishi Kapoor celebrates 42 years of Doosara Aadmi with throwback picture

As the classic cult film Doosara Aadmi clocked 42 years of its release today, Rishi Kapoor took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback photo to commemorate the special day.

The veteran actor who recently returned to the bay after 11 months of treatment in New York City, shared a monochrome picture which is from the premiere of the film. 2019-10-14The click has some legendary personalities posing together for the shutterbugs. In the old snap, one can spot young Yash Chopra with the dapper lead actor Rishi and director of the film Ramesh Talwar.

"Premiere of Doosara Aadmi," Rishi captioned the picture on Twitter.

Premiere of Doosara Aadmi. pic.twitter.com/kzyhqZtg5S — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 14, 2019

The story of the iconic film revolves around Nisha (Raakhee), an advertising industry professional, who becomes a recluse after the tragic death of her boyfriend, Shashi Saigal (Shashi Kapoor). Years later, Karan Saxena (Rishi) offers her employment with his advertising agency and she accepts it. She realises that Karan, who recently married Timsy (Neetu Singh), reminds her of Shashi.

The film hit screens on 14 October 1977.

