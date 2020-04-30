Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Raj Thackeray pens heartfelt note for the first 'Chocolate boy' of Bollywood

Saddened by the news of the passing away of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief and politician Raj Thackeray paid rich tributes to the late actor. On Thursday, the MNS leader took to social media to pay homage and penned a heartfelt note calling Rishi Kapoor the first 'Chocolate boy' of the Bollywood film industry.

Titled 'A fearless tweet takes a bow!', Thackeray began his note saying that the country lost two exemplary artists back to back, mentioning the demise of Irrfan Khan and and Rishi Kapoor in a span of two days.

Talking about Rishi Kapoor's entry into the Bollywood Industry, Raj Thackeray said that although Kapoor made his debut at a time when the film industry had a strong group of young actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rajesh Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha, and Dharmendra, he managed to become the voice of the youth and remained so to date.

The MNS chief said that Rishi Kapoor did full justice to the Kapoor legacy. Throwing light on Rishi Kapoor's acting skills and his persona, Raj Thackeray said that looking at his effortless performances, one felt that there was no camera in front of him.

Raj also heaped praises on the late Rishi Kapoor for always speaking his heart out and taking a stand. "My family and I have a deep affection for Rishi Kapoor. His performances and his forthright conduct is something, I wholeheartedly appreciate. Be it a social cause, political debate or any current happenings, he was very articulate and forthright in his thoughts and words. One could see his true core reflect in his tweets. Even if there was a huge uproar on any of his tweets, he held his own and never refrained from taking a stand," Raj wrote.

Rishi ji, a person who showed the Cine world what “good looks” truly meant and a friend of the family for decades and 3 generations.

Our heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 30, 2020

While concluding his heartfelt tribute, Raj offered his condolence to Rishi Kapoor's family and said, "A deeply passionate person who loved his craft. I offer my humble and heartfelt tribute to this exceptional artist who leaves behind a legacy that will be etched in the ethos of our Indian film industry for eternity."

Besides Raj, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray also paid homage to Rishi Kapoor. He said, "A friend of the family for decades and 3 generations. Our heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family."

Rishi Kapoor, who was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018, was admitted at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai around three weeks ago and he passed away on Wednesday morning at 8:45am in the hospital.

