Rishi Kapoor passes away: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, other celebs express shock on Twitter

Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning, April 30, 2020. Sources said that he had been admitted at H.N Reliance Hospital around three weeks ago and was in a critical condition for quite some time. Kapoor, 67, was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer back in 2018 and was being treated in New York for about a year. Sources stated that Kapoor was suffering from complications of cancer treatment.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi were in the US for the actor's treatment for almost a year. The duo returned to the bay in September 2019, and ever since then, he made frequent visits to the hospital.

On Tuesday, April 30, 2020, the actor breathed his last. Amitabh Bachchan, a dear friend of the veteran, shared the news and expressed shock on social media. Let's take a look at some tweets posted by the Bollywood celebrities.

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

A genre of films has ended.

A school of acting gone. #RishiKapoor — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 30, 2020

Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2020

Ekta Kapoor, whose father Jeetendra has been friends with the actor, posted on Instagram:

Rishi Kapoor had 51 films as the solo lead hero from 1973 to 2000, but many aren't aware that 40 of them were box office flops and only 11 managed to be successful at the showbiz and make it through the audience's heart. They were Bobby, Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar, Sargam, Karz, Prem Rog, Nagina, Honeymoon, Chandni, Heena and Bol Radha Bol, Yeh Vaada Raha. He had the lead hero roles in two-hero films only 13 times, in Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhi, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, Badalte Rishtey, Aap Ke Deewane, and Saagar, and then from 1989 with Ajooba, Chandni, Deewana, Damini - Lightning, Gurudev, Daraar and Karobaar.

In 1999 he directed the film Aa Ab Laut Chalen, starring Rajesh Khanna, Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. In 2019, the actor appeared in The Body, also starring Emraan Hashmi which was released on 13 December 2019. Incidentally, it was his last released film before his death on April 30, 2020. Sharmaji Namkeen directed by Hitesh Bhatia, with Juhi Chawla, was under production at the time of his death. Rishi Kapoor was also going to be a part of the popular Hollywood remake "The Intern," also starring Deepika Padukone.

You'll be truly missed, Rishi Kapoor!

