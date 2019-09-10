Rishi Kapoor returns home from New York with Neetu Kapoor after almost a year

After a long stay in New York for the treatment of the big c disease, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is finally back home after 11 months and 11 days! The actor was accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor and was clicked by the shutterbugs as they landed in Mumbai on Sunday. While Rishi Kapoor sported a cool navy blue shirt with a pair of jeans and blue sneakers, Neetu Kapoor opted for a black blazer style shrug over a blacktop.

Before returning to the bay, Rishi Kapoor said in an interview with a leading daily: "I have to be here for 11 months, so I will not be back before the end of August. It's been a difficult time, very taxing, but Neetu (wife), and my children (Ranbir and Riddhima) have been very supportive. I am grateful to everyone. I am waiting to come back and raring to get going. I will plan my return five-six weeks after my last treatment. It is called consolidation or pushback, whereby I will have to undergo chemotherapy to ensure that the ailment does not return. This is the second time I am going through the treatment. I am hoping that I can plan an end-August return but all this talk that I will be back in early September for my birthday, is again nothing but speculation."

The actor also shared the excitement on social media and tweeted:

BACK HOME!!!!!! 11 Months 11days! Thank you all! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 9, 2019

As Rishi was all set to return to his homeland, actor Anupam Kher who is currently in New York wished the couple a "safe trip back" and expressed that they "had a great time together" in a tweet on Saturday.

During an almost year-long stay in NYC, the 'Prem Rog' actor was visited by a host of Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Suniel Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, and Javed Akhtar among others.

It was in September 2018 when Rishi Kapoor shared a cryptic tweet on social media which left the tongues wagging. In an interview, the 66-year old spoke about his treatment and said: "God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free. I will have to do a bone marrow transplant, which in all probability should take another two months minimum. Being in remission is a big thing and it's all because of my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all."

Also Read: Birthday special: How well do you know Rishi Kapoor?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates