Rishi Kapoor to return to Mumbai, Neetu Kapoor reveals what helped them get through tough times

With just a few days left for veteran actor Rishi Kapoor to return to Mumbai, Neetu Kapoor revealed what helped the couple go through hard times

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Gauri Khan. Pic: Instagram/@neetu54

With just a few days left for veteran actor Rishi Kapoor to return to Mumbai after spending almost a year in New York seeking treatment, Neetu Kapoor revealed what helped the couple go through hard times. Sharing the snap on Instagram, Neetu wrote, "What helped us in this tough phase was some very very beautiful Lovely n good people !!! Gauri Shahrukh love you both and Kaajal is family, love her."

In the picture, Gauri and Kaajal can be seen sitting next to Neetu on a sofa while a jubilant Rishi can be seen raising a toast.

The actor, who has been almost a year in New York City for his treatment, has been receiving visits from scores of people from the film fraternity who wished for his good health. A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Karan Johar, have visited Rishi over the past months. In fact, the actors family son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara have been visiting him time and again.

It was in September 2018 when Rishi Kapoor shared a cryptic tweet on social media. In an interview, the 66-year old spoke about his treatment and said: "God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free. I will have to do a bone marrow transplant, which in all probability should take another two months minimum. Being in remission is a big thing and it's all because of my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all."

While he has been in New York for quite a while, his last film outing Jhooti Kahin Ka came out on July 19 where he shared screen space with Jimmy Shergill, Omkar Kapoor, Lillete Dubey, and Manoj Joshi.

