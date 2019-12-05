Rishi Kapoor's Bollywood comeback is titled Sharmaji Namkeen

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Excel recently announced their upcoming project starring none other than Rishi Kapoor, titled Sharmaji Namkeen. Ritesh Sidhwani took to social media and shared a picture with the team with the caption, "Off screen meethe, on screen Namkeen! When incredible talents like the delightful @chintskap the lovely @iam_juhi with @HoneyTrehan #AbhishekChaubey & @thisisnothitesh come together, excitement is through the roof! Let's welcome Sharmaji Namkeen in cinemas 2020!"

Off screen meethe, on screen Namkeen! When incredible talents like the delightful @chintskap the lovely @iam_juhi with @HoneyTrehan #AbhishekChaubey & @thisisnothitesh come together, excitement is through the roof! Let's welcome Sharmaji Namkeen in cinemas 2020! pic.twitter.com/mMhmGIKFMM — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) December 5, 2019

Sharmaji Namkeen will also mark Rishi Kapoor's first project after his sabbatical from Bollywood and will also star the evergreen actress Juhi Chawla.

The movie will be produced by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) in collaboration with MacGuffin Pictures (Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey), and will be directed by Hitesh Bhatia.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates