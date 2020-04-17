Rishina Kandhari and Paras Chhabra take care of animals during lockdown

Animal lover Rishina Kandhari has rescued a stray cat and named it Sophia. The feline is the latest addition to her pets at home. The Tenali Rama actor is spending the lockdown by being with the cat.

Rishina has also been sharing information about coronavirus and how animals, especially pets, can't spread it. Calling on pet owners to not abandon their pets, she wrote, "The World Health Organization has Announced that Pets cannot contract #covid_19. Those lil ones won't give u #corona but humans will... social distancing, self-quarantine is the need of the hour. Please don't abandon your pets."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishina Kandhari (@rishinakandhari) onMar 20, 2020 at 9:10am PDT

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has also been feeding stray dogs near his Malad residential complex. He says, "In these times of adversity, it is important to feed strays as they are hit hard and left without food."

