Rishina Kandhari aspires to take up lead roles someday

Actress Rishina Kandhari has made her presence felt through her work in shows like "Diya Aur Baati Hum" and "Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai", but she aspires to play a lead role in shows or films. "I have been approached to play lead roles, particularly after 'Yeh Un Dino...', but I have been unable to connect with the characters," Rishina told IANS.



"I usually look forward to roles that not only excite me, but also challenge and motivate me to work hard towards them. I aspire to take up a lead role in TV shows or in Bollywood someday," added the "Ek Villain" actress. She has been a part of many shows, but "Yeh Un Dino..." will always remain close to her heart.



"Shanti (her character) became a household name. She connected with age groups from 7 to 70. I shared a great chemistry with my co-actors. The show and the entire cast are like family to me," she said. One of them is the show's lead actor Randeep Rai, and she has been trolled for her friendship with him. Has that affected her friendship with him?



"Not at all. We both are adults and understand the importance of true friendship in life and that has just got us closer to each other. It really doesn't matter what people assume or say about us. "Our families are aware of the bond that we share and that's all that matters. Randeep will always remain special to me." She is currently seen in the show "Mitegi Lakshman Rekha".

