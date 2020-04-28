Riteish Deshmukh cracks a 'joke' in new Instagram video

In a bid to amuse his fans with a "joke," actor Riteish Deshmukh on Sunday shared a humourous video of himself on Instagram. The video begins with Deshmukh sitting and looking at the camera while the background features voices of people asking the actor to crack one joke in Marathi.

View this post on Instagram Ek Joke Saanga Na A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) onApr 27, 2020 at 5:36am PDT

"Ek Joke saanga na (please tell one joke)," the voice in the background said.

To which the 41-year-old actor politely refuses and tells people that he is a "celebrity" which makes people chuckle and leaves Deshmukh shocked. "Mi celebrity aaye (I am a celebrity)," responded Deshmukh.

The 'Housefull' actor has been quite active on social media ever since the lockdown was imposed in the country. He keeps posting TikTok videos featuring himself and his wife Genelia Deshmukh.

