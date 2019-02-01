Riteish Deshmukh: Working with Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor together is a dream

bollywood

Riteish Deshmukh posted a selfie on Instagram with Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor and captioned it: "Smiles say it all... It was my dream to work Madhuri Dixit Nene (and) Anil Kapoor."

Riteish Deshmukh says it was a dream for him to work with actors Madhuri Dixit Nene and Anil Kapoor together. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with the two veteran actors for the first time in the forthcoming movie Total Dhamaal.

The Housefull actor posted a selfie on Twitter with the two stars on Friday and captioned it: "Smiles say it all... It was my dream to work Madhuri Dixit Nene (and) Anil Kapoor... But getting to work with both of them in the same film, that is a dream. Love them both."

Total Dhamaal is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise Dhamaal. The second was Double Dhamaal. It is directed by Inder Kumar. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi. It is jointly produced by Inder Kumar along with Ashok Thakeria and Ajay Devgn.

Riteish also has two more films in his kitty - Marjaavaan and Housefull 4.

