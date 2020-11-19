Riteish Deshmukh's kurtas recycled from mother's silk sarees impress netizens

With festivals comes the urge to buy something new. And we do that without realising the long-term impact of our consumerist behaviour. That's why when actor Riteish Deshmukh took a green step this Diwali, it mattered because it furthered the conversation on sustainable fashion. Over the weekend, Deshmukh posted a short video on his social media that showed how his mother's blue silk saree was converted into a kurta for himself and his sons Riaan and Rahyl. It has, since then, garnered over 1.4 million views with fans expressing their amazement.



Hima Dangwal

So, perhaps it's time to give those old or unused sarees resting in the wardrobe a spin. We invited stylist Hima Dangwal to share pointers on how to upcycle them with ease.

. Check the length: The saree is versatile since the fabric length ranges from 4.5 to 8 metres. "So, from pant suits to cushion covers, there are endless possibilities with what you could do with it," Dangwal adds. But note that you'll need at least five metres worth of fabric to stitch a pant suit or a voluminous ghagra. If you have a length that's lesser, look at making a kimono or a camisole.



Reversible tailcoat by LataSita

. Material matters: Thicker fabrics like Kanjivaram, Benarasi, Chikankari or Patola are excellent canvasses for structured apparel — like a full-sleeve jacket. Dangwal adds that lighter, breezy fabrics like Chanderi, Ikat or Bandhani are apt for skater dresses, kimonos or palazzos that can be worn more often. Analysing the fabric is also important if you intend on using the saree to make home décor items like cushion covers or lamp shades. "If you prefer a minimal look, then Chanderi is a good idea. Benarasi is an option when you wish to go all out," she suggests.

. Colour calling: Dangwal advises choosing colours based on three criteria: monochrome, pastels or contrast. "The latter is all about playing with colours so experiment as you wish," she states.



Saree-dress by Kumari

. Explore the elements: Some sarees are layered with borders, embroidery and embellishments. You can individually incorporate them into your new projects. The borders can be used on a notepad cover and the embellishments, on a headband. But Dangwal cautions, "Be careful while tailoring silk. A tiny needle will have to be used to avoid creating holes in the fabric. And when combining two sarees, make sure both are of the same fabric."

Also check out

Kumari

For their flow-y saree-dresses made from vintage sarees.

Log on to www.kumarisari.com

LataSita

A zero-waste venture that recycles sarees into bespoke garments like a kimono trench.

Log on to latasita.in

Touch of Joy

Choose from upcycled sarees, potlis and kimonos.

Log on to artisanscentre.com

