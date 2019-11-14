Ritesh Deshmukh's online banter with Sidharth Malhotra cannot be missed

The Marjaavaan co-stars Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra trolled each other during a hilarious online banter on Wednesday and their latest social media post is proof.

It all started when Riteish Deshmukh posted an epic throwback picture of Sidharth Malhotras modeling days on Twitter. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor donned silver underwear and glitter on his body posed alongside a model. Riteish captioned the picture "Haye main marjaavaan. Uff ye toh posing ki height hogayi."

Have a look:

Sidharth Malhotra responded to the post with an equally interesting caption "Haaye main darr jaawaan. Yeh height toh main match nahi kar paunga." Take a look:

Ritesh Deshmukh and Siddharth Malhotra have earlier worked together along with Shraddha Kapoor in the movie Ek Villain. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the flick Marjavaan has been produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Marjaavaan is a sequel of crime-thriller Ek Villain also features Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates