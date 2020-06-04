Ritesh Sidhwani: Perpetrators of this horrible crime be brought to justice immediately

Not so long ago an atrocious incident took place wherein a pregnant elephant faced one of the most brutal forms of animal abuse as she ate a pineapple filled with firecrackers, allegedly placed by some locals. The fruit exploded in her mouth, leading to the inevitable tragedy and ultimately her death. Filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani was infuriated by the incident.

Expressing his displeasure, Ritesh took to his twitter and posted a link that explained the incident with the following caption: "After enduring the most inhuman act she didn't harm a single human being or crush any home. She ran in searing pain through the village. Absolutely gutted! May her soul rest in peace & the perpetrators of this horrible crime be brought to justice immediately. [sic]"

Ritesh even took to his Instagram to post a story about the incident with a picture of the helpless pregnant elephant spending her last few moments standing in the river where she ultimately passed away. It is of paramount importance that eminent personalities help to spread awareness about these incidents so that proper action is taken against the perpetrators and Ritesh Sidwani does just that.

With his reach on social media, Ritesh acts as a beacon of awareness and alertness. Earlier, on his social media, he had also urged the people to donate to the Mumbai Police foundation to support the men and women in khakis who are at the frontline fighting with the pandemic and controlling the lockdown situation.

Ritesh Sidhwani is truly a virtuous person and is even a symbol of hope when needed. On the work front, his upcoming films this 2020, includes Toofaan and KGF Chapter 2.

