Ritika Sajdeh chills with Rohit Sharma and her brother Kunal in Maldives

Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai Indians to the fourth Indian Premier League title with a one-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, is holidaying in Maldives with wife Ritika and her brother Kunal Sajdeh

Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai Indians to the fourth Indian Premier League title with a one-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, is holidaying in Maldives with wife Ritika and her brother Kunal Sajdeh.

Yesterday, Ritika Sajdeh posted a very cute picture on Instagram and captioned it: "My boys." She shared another photo with their entire bunch and captioned it: "Happy place."

Just after the final, Mumbai Indians' captain, Rohit Sharma celebrated his team's thrilling one-run win over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League final at Hyderabad by rapping with teammate Yuvraj Singh on Sunday night."

Hours after the final, which saw Mumbai win their fourth trophy, Rohit showed his other side by rapping a famous hip-hop song from Bollywood movie, Gully Boy. Rohit sung "Asli Hitman se milaye Hindustan ko" as Yuvraj joined him. The actual song in the Ranveer Singh-starrer movie is, Asli hip-hop se milaye Hindustan ko.

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh have a daughter together named Samaira. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's relationship goes way back as they were first friends and then went on to date each other.

Mumbai Indians emerged a one-run winner to bag their fourth IPL title here on Sunday. Mumbai made 149/8 and the restricted Chennai to 148/7. However, the credit should also go to Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan for effecting the run outs of Watson and Dhoni respectively that played a massive role in turning the match.

