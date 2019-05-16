What is different in Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's captaincy styles? Jonty Rhodes speaks

cricket-world-cup

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli during IPL 2019

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore may have had to settle for a wooden spoon in the recently-concluded IPL 2019. Royal Challengers Bangalore were at the bottom half of the table for the third time in a row.

However, when it pertains to the Indian cricket team where Virat Kohli is the captain, the scenario changes. Statistically, at a winning rate of almost 74 per cent, Virat Kohli is the most successful Indian captain in ODI cricket. So far, Virat Kohli has led India in 68 games. On the other hand, MS Dhoni's captaincy record has a 59.50 winning percentage in the 200 games that he has captained India.

Is it because of the experienced players such as MS Dhoni and vice-captain Rohit Sharma by Kohli's side that makes him a more successful skipper?

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, does not feel there is anything wrong in having multiple leaders in a side and this is not about bragging rights.



Jonty Rhodes

Speaking to India Today, Jonty Rhodes said, "It's important as a leader that you have to lead by example. But the interesting thing is you don't always have to lead from the front. Dhoni's example was of setting incredible standards on fitness and control mindset point of view. So there are different styles of leadership. Kohli's style is to take things by the scruff of the neck and he likes to impose his stamp on the game. It's fine when you are doing well but you also have to inspire the guys around you. The Indian team has got a fine balance of youth and experienced so he doesn't have to be the only leader within the side."

Rohit Sharma will be wearing the boots as Virat Kohli's deputy at the upcoming World Cup 2019. Rohit Sharma is the most successful Indian Premier League skipper with 4 titles to his name. On the other hand, MS Dhoni, winner of the 2011 World Cup will also have his expertise to share with Virat Kohli on and off the field.

"As a captain, make sure you make all the decisions. But when you have senior players, it's trusting your senior players to be leaders in their departments. Because there is so much pressure on you as a captain. You might have more time in 50 overs' as opposed to a T20, but you still want to be making the right decisions," said Jonty Rhodes.

