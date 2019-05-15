This video of a boy crying after MS Dhoni gets out has gone viral!

ipl-news

In the video, the little boy can be heard grumbling away at the third umpire for announcing a wrong decision.

Screengrab on Twitter

The Indian Premier League is not only known for its talented cricketers and strong teams but also it's die-hard fans. The IPL 2019 final in which Chennai Super Kings lost to Mumbai Indians by a run was one of the most gripping finals in IPL history.

In the process, Mumbai Indians has won its record fourth Indian Premier League title. We can say that the game shifted both ways throughout with the winner being unpredictable. However, besides Lasith Malinga's epic last over, we can say that the Mahendra Singh Dhoni's runout was quite a gamechanger in its own. The Chennai Super Kings captain entered at a crucial time during the match as Chennai were 2 wickets down - Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina. Shane Watson was on fire and someone had to give him company on field. Dhoni began to walk off slowly

The CSK skipper had walked in at a crucial juncture of the match as they had lost two quick wickets of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu. With Shane Watson batting well, someone needed to stay in the middle with him. Dhoni started off slowly with the spinners bowling at him. With the pressure piling on, every run was important and in the 13th over, he tried to get away with an extra run but only for Ishan Kishan to get a direct hit.

It was an extremely close call and the third umpire, Nigel Llong, finally took the right call in pronouncing MS Dhoni out, although much to the chagrin of a small child from Tamil Nadu. The video of the little boy weeping away after Mahendra Singh Dhoni's run-out is going viral on social media at the moment.

In the video, the little boy can be heard grumbling away at the third umpire for announcing a wrong decision. Many other fans too felt that MS Dhoni wasn't dismissed and the umpire was wrong for his decision. In the video, it can be seen that the little boy's mother tried to convince him not to shed tears and claiming that it could be a possibility of match-fixing. Watch the video below.

Dhoni is crying out for being a boy # IPL2019Final #IPLFinal # IPLFinal2019 #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/Q11LR7KurH — arunpandiyan (@arunpandiyanzoo) May 13, 2019

Mumbai Indians went on to win the Indian Premier League final by just a single run. However, MS Dhoni walked away with much love and respect from the fans and the opposition.

Top sports stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates