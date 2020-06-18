Riya Sen: If I wore a mini-skirt then it would become such a big deal, if I kissed on-screen then it was bold

The actress who left the world in awe of her sweet demeanour on-screen is all set to make a comeback. Sorry, Excuse Me, Apna Sapna Money Money, Jhankaar Beats, and many such films on her credit, Riya Sen did leave a mark with her silver screen presence.

Riya Sen, who is all set to hit the web with Pati Patni Aur Woh on MX Player, disclosed her Bollywood journey in an interview with ETimes. From her early days in the world of showbiz to journalists approach towards her professionalism, the actress said it all.

When asked about how was it not to have social media around during her early days of Bollywood, Riya Sen shared, "Before social media actually came into play, there were only journalists, who would represent you. If I went to a party, I was written about negatively or sometimes in a positive way as well but it never was the actual thing."

Riya Sen further added how her professionalism was perceived as a 'bold' step in the world of showbiz. "If I wore a mini-skirt then it would become such a big deal, if I kissed on-screen then it was bold, it was glamourous but if the top actresses did it then no one would even discuss it. So I was like why do I have this sexy, wild and glamourous image? It was because every time I went to a party or an event then I would just wear jeans or opt for a simple outfit because I am socially awkward, I get anxiety before any social event."

Riya Sen also confessed how she was felt targeting by everyone all the time. "I knew I was being targetted. I have many female and male actor friends in the Industry and they too were like 'why are you always targetted?' I just thought that I was controversy's favourite child or something. But yes I knew that I was attacked all the time. Before a release, I would have front page articles related to me in the newspapers but none of them were true so my parents would also not talk about it and what made it easy for me is the background I come from as my mother became an actress after having two kids. There were rumours about her as well but my dad completely supported her. He is very board-minded and was always like 'It's okay, let them write what they want to, you do your work.' So I have seen my mother go through it as a baby so it okay for me to face it."

Speaking about the web show, the horror-comedy traces the journey of Mohan, played by Anant Vidhaat, who is stuck between Rimjhim, played by Riya Sen, the jealous ghost of his dead wife (Vinny Arora). Worried about his well-being after her death, Surabhi gets Mohan to promise that he would remarry soon and is satisfied with the marriage until she sees Rimjhim. Seeing her love-struck husband, Surabhi gets jealous and there begins the journey of Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

Directed by Nisheeth Neerav Neelkanth, the series also sees Saksham Shukla, Jaspal Sharma, Siddharth Chaturvedi in pivotal roles.

