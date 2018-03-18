Rizwan Siddiqui has been made a scapegoat to protect Nawazuddin and his brother, claims lawyer

The advocate representing Nawazuddin Siddiqui's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui claims his client has been made a scapegoat by a top police officer to protect the Bollywood actor and his brother



Rizwan Siddiqui, lawyer of popular Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was produced in a Thane court on Saturday. Rizwan is suspected of having illegally obtained Call Detail Records (CDR) of Nawazuddin's wife through private detectives. Now, there is a suspicion that he may have got CDRs of more people.

Rizwan was arrested late on Friday night in the CDR racket case, unearthed in January, by the Thane crime branch. In their probe so far, the police have seized the laptop and mobile belonging to Rizwan and have claimed that he had deleted the data from both devices.

Rizwan's advocate, Rizwan Merchant said his client was illegally detained by the police, which prepared false documents to arrest his client. "Rizwan Siddiqui has been made a scapegoat to protect Nawazuddin and his brother," he said, adding that a big officer was trying to protect the actor and that the officer's name would be revealed very soon.

After listening to the arguments of both the sides, the court has sent Rizwan Siddiqui to police custody till March 23.

