RJ Anmol: Amrita is a princess, she deserves to be treated like that

Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol are on cloud nine. The couple recently announded that they're expecting a baby, and that Amrita is currently in her ninth month of pregnancy. Soon, Amrita and Anmol will be blessed with their little bundle of joy!

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anmol spoke about feeling blessed that he could spend the lockdown period with Amrita, and how he's been pampering her. He shared, "I am feeling on top of the world right now. Look at the luck and the destiny in which I completely believe in. These are things which we do not plan..."

Speaking about pampering his wife during pregnancy, Anmol said "Amrita is a princess so she deserves to be treated like that. There's nothing new, that's the way I have been treating her from day one."

For Anmol and Amrita, the lockdown has been a blessing in disguise. "Who gets the opportunity to be together 24 hours a day at such a time! Talking about dealing with the pandemic, we didn't move out at all and were very strict and particular about that aspect," he said.

Talking about her pregnancy, Amrita Rao said in an interview, "It's like reliving our childhood. I guess it takes your child to be in front of you to believe what nature can do."

