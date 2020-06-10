Roadies family is proud to support young athlete Avdesh Nagar

The latest episode of Roadies Live auditions proved that when you really want something, the entire universe conspires to help you achieve it. The live auditions have seen contestants from various backgrounds and with diverse talents trying to impress the celeb leaders. This week's highlight was a young contestant, Avdesh Nagar, who dreams of representing India at the International Olympics. He expressed how his financial crisis is hindering his path to success.

To overcome this challenge, Avdesh has started a fundraiser that will aid his training and bring him closer to his goals. The judges were impressed with his never say never attitude and his positive spirit to become a Roadie and an Olympic gold medallist. While Avdesh couldn't manage to audition due to poor network, his passion to overcome his challenges struck a chord with the celebrity leaders. During the LIVE auditions, Rannvijay said that he, along with the entire MTV Fam, will contribute to his fund and help Avdesh win Olympic medals for the country.

Rannvijay said, "I was watching the auditions right now, watching you guys meeting people but somehow iss ladke ko dekhkar, isski story ko dekhkar isske passion ko dekhkar (looking at this boy, his story and his passion) I couldn't resist. I think I want to say I am very proud of him.

Mein chahta hoon ki innka joh passion hai inki joh journey hai issmein agar humlog innki koi bhi maddat kar sakhe, whether he is going to be on Roadies or not… lekin abhi iss waqt, I know about his story and he wants to actually jaise ki who bol rahe the Olympics mein jaakar India ko represent karna chahte hai. (If we can help him in his journey and to help him chase his passion, we should. He wants to, like he says, represent India at the Olympics).

To be a sportsman of this level aapko chahiye resources, aapko chahiye sahi nutrition, aapko chahiye sahi coaching, aapko chahiye sahi environment to actually train that hard and to get medal for India (To be a sportsman of this level you need resources, correct nutrition, good coaching, the right environment). The MTV family will help him in raising funds. Eat, drink and sleep well, recoup, run again and get medals for India."

Just like Avdesh, we hope other youngsters too find their passion and fulfil their dreams!

Log in to the finale week of Roadies LIVE auditions, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 pm only on the MTV Roadies Facebook page and stay tuned to MTV to watch the wrap-up episode of the LIVE auditions of Roadies Revolution this Saturday at 7 pm.

