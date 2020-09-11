Roadies Revolution resumes shoot in Mumbai; All guidelines as issued by Authorities to be strictly followed

The 17th season of India’s longest-running adventure reality show kicked off earlier this year in Rishikesh and moved to Himachal before the lockdown put a halt on all outdoor filming activities. However, given the standard operating procedures as issued by the I&B Ministry for TV shooting and production, the impending leg of Roadies Revolution will take place in Mumbai this month.

From social distancing norms to headcount on location to frequent hand washing and sanitization protocols and stay over facilities for contestants and crew, the shoot is in complete compliance with the guidelines and safety protocol as issued by relevant authorities. The contestants travelling for the show have already been following stipulated quarantine procedures and will be stationed at one place from start to end. Also, COVID-19 tests have been done for all parties concerned.

For a format like Roadies which requires intense on-ground activity, MTV is ensuring that all filming locations are equipped with optimum medical facilities including an ambulance that would be stationed on the set at all times. In addition to that, all the contestants and crew will be provided with packed food, and the food packets will be run through a UV sterilizer, along with timely breaks during shoots to ensure all safety measures are adhered to.

Not only that, but even the high-intensity tasks on the show will also be created in a safe environment under the supervision of professionals specializing in safety, to ensure the proper execution of COVID safety measures.

Replete with action and drama, Roadies Revolution is already scaling up the entertainment quotient for its fans. With shoots resuming for the same, the show now aims to raise awareness and prioritize safety and well-being to fight against the global pandemic.

