Roadside bomb kills 5 in Afghanistan's Baghlan province

The Taliban routinely target security forces and government officials with roadside bombs

Representational Picture

At least five people were killed when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province, according to an official.

Zabihullah Shuja, spokesman for the provincial police chief, says four other people were wounded in Sunday's blast in Puli Khomri, the capital of the province.

The Taliban routinely target security forces and government officials with roadside bombs, which often end up killing civilians.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

