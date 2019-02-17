Robert Vadra's bail extended, accuses ED of 'witch hunt'

national

Robert Vadra gave the assurance after the ED told the court that he was not cooperating in the probe and was required for questioning for at least four to five more days

Robert Vadra. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case after he said he would appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning.

Vadra gave the assurance after the ED told the court that he was not cooperating in the probe and was required for questioning for at least four to five more days. Vadra was also questioned by the ED for three consecutive days last week in Delhi. The agency had grilled Vadra in Jaipur twice earlier this week in a separate case related to land allotments.

Vadra has deemed the ED's action of attaching assets of a firm linked to him as "witch hunt", and claimed that it showed "complete misuse of assertion of power". He alleged "relentless harassment" a day after the ED said it has attached assets worth R4.62 crore of a firm linked to him in connection with the Bikaner land scam case.

"I have had nothing to hide and I am surely not above the law," Vadra said in a Facebook post. He said he has adhered to the rules whenever called in any part of the country. "Attachment of my workplace and areas that are sub judice shows a complete misuse of assertion of power, a complete vindictive and vicious witch hunt."

Rs 4.62 cr

Worth of Vadra's assets attached by ED

