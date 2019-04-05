Rock python lands up in toilet in Bhandup, woman faints with shock

national

A 7-feet rock python was spotted in Bhandup municipal quarters at night in the Indian style commode

In a bizarre incident, a ginormous rock python was spotted in an Indian commode in the area of Bhandup. Vinay Dhoble, who resides on the ground floor of the municipal quarters in Bhandup, stepped into the washroom at midnight to spot a 7 feet long python resting in the commode. “I was horrified to find a snake in the toilet. It was perched right outside the commode,” he stated.

Dhoble immediately latched the washroom and ran out of the room with his wife and son to inform the neighbours. “Luckily, one of my neighbours, Akshay Patkar, found out the contact number of a nonprofit organisation that rescues snakes,” said Dhoble, a municipal employee. “We did not sleep a wink last night. Not only the boys, but my wife and I have also been equally horrified,” he admitted.

According to TOI, the non-venomous snake was rescued out of the washroom at around 2 am by a rescue team. “The python was more than 7-ft long,” said Aman Singh, a volunteer from Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), which carried out the rescue. The area where the Dhobles live is situated along the perimeter of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. When the rescue team pulled the huge creature out, Dhoble’s wife fainted with horror at the sight of its size. Rescuers believe the snake could have entered the toilet through the drainage pipe, possibly trying to chase a rodent.

