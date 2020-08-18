Rocket Ronnie O'Sullivan rules with sixth world snooker title!

Ronnie O'Sullivan, nicknamed The Rocket, due to his quicky playing style, became world snooker champion for the sixth time, beating fellow Englishman Kyren Wilson 18-8 in the final.

O'Sullivan, 44, moved to within one of the all-time record of world titles, held by Stephen Hendry, and tied the number won by Steve Davis and Ray Reardon.

O'Sullivan had a tough run to the final, beating Chinese star Ding Junhui in the second round, former world champion Mark Williams in the quarterfinals, and then three-time winner Mark Selby in a spectacular semi-final that went to a decider.

The best-of-35-frame match against Wilson, a first-time finalist, ended up being a procession after O'Sullivan won seven straight frames in Sunday's afternoon session from 10-8 up. Returning for the evening session at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, O'Sullivan needed just one more frame for the win and sealed it with a break of 96.

Regarded as the most talented player ever, O'Sullivan—a right-hander who is also comfortable playing left-handed—won the world titles in 2001, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2013. He now has 37 career ranking titles, a record, and is the only player to make more than 1,000 competitive centuries.

He also has made more maximum breaks of 147 in competitive play (15) than anyone else, including one officially timed at only 5 minutes, 20 seconds at the worlds in 1997. He has now won world titles in three different decades. Reardon won all of his in the 1970s, Davis won all of his in the '80s, and Hendry won his seven in the '90s.

