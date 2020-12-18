Rocks in hand, China prepares for future moon missions

Staff members examine the return module of ChinaÃ¢Â€Â™s Chang'e-5 lunar probe in Siziwang Banner, in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on of China's, early on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Following the successful return of moon rocks by its Chang'e 5 robotic probe, China is preparing for future missions that could set the stage for an eventual lunar base to host human explorers, a top space program official said Thursday.

Mission to Mars

China's next three lunar missions are on track, along with programs for returning samples from Mars and exploring asteroids and the planet Jupiter, Deputy Chief Commander of the China Lunar Exploration Program Wu Yanhua said. "Exploring the truth of the universe is just beginning," Wu said at a news conference held hours after the Chang'e 5's capsule parachuted to a landing in Inner Mongolia carrying the first lunar samples to be brought to Earth in more than 40 years.

2nd lunar mission in 2023

The Chang'e program has made three landings there, including on its less explored far side. Chang'e 6, scheduled for a 2023 launch, is to collect more samples from the lunar south pole, while its two successors are to conduct detailed surveys and test technologies needed for the construction of a science base on the moon.

No dates have been given for Chang'e 7 and 8, or for a crewed mission to the moon that China says is in the works, or for the construction of a lunar base. "China is willing to keep on contributing to the world and enhancing human well-being with Chinese space solutions," Wu said. The probe's capsule and its cargo of samples were flown to the space program's Beijing campus after landing just before 2 am on Thursday.

The mission achieved firsts for China's lunar exploration program in collecting samples, launching a vehicle from the moon's surface and docking it with the capsule to transfer the samples for their voyage to Earth, the China National Space Administration said.

Will offer new insights

The newly collected rocks are thought to be billions of years younger than those obtained earlier by the US and former Soviet Union, offering new insights into the history of the moon and other bodies in the solar system. They will be analysed for age and composition and are expected to be shared with other countries.

02 Kg

Amount of rocks collected from the moon's crust

