Roger Federer croons Beatles classic for a commercial

Swiss tennis great, Roger Federer has been mesmerising fans with his breathtaking shots since he turned professional in 1998. Now, the Swiss legend has left his fans speechless with a rendition of a Beatles' classic. Federer sang With A Little Help From My Friends as part of a commercial for a Swiss telecommunications provider based in Zurich.

This is not the first time Federer, 39, has recorded a song. According to the ATP Tour website, in 2017, he had joined Grigor Dimitrov and Tommy Haas to create the Backhand Boys group during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The trio recorded a version of rock band, Chicago's hit, Hard To Say I'm Sorry with Haas's father-in-law, the world-renowned record producer and musician David Foster, on piano. Federer decided to give the 2020 season a miss following a setback in his rehabilitation from a knee surgery.

