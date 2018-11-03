Roger Federer defeats Fognini to enter Paris quarters

tennis

Third seed Federer is playing the Paris Masters for the first time since 2015 and is bidding to clinch the tournament for just the second time after winning it in 2011

Roger Federer after his win over Italy's Fabio Fognini on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Roger Federer defeated Italy's Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-3 to reach the Paris Masters quarter-finals on Thursday as the Swiss great moved three wins away from his 100th career title.

Third seed Federer is playing the Paris Masters for the first time since 2015 and is bidding to clinch the tournament for just the second time after winning it in 2011. "I didn't come here to win Paris, actually.

My objective is London," said Federer as he looked beyond the French capital to the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals which start on November 11. Nishikori, seeded 10, made the quarter-finals by beating Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-4 to avenge his defeat to the big South African in Sunday's Vienna final.

