Roger Federer: I am an expert in changing diapers

Swiss tennis ace and father of four kids Roger Federer recently said that he has become expert in changing diapers.

"I changed a lot, I am an expert in changing diapers. I have four children. You change once, twice, then again. At the start, it was tough because you had to take care of the kid and be careful about him," the 20-time Grand Slam champ was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

Federer has twin daughters Myra and Charlene, nine, and twin sons, Leo and Lennart, four.

The former World No. 1 also revealed that he is not good at cooking. "I would like to cook but I don't know. My sponsors make me cook in the commercials. I was lucky to have [wife] Mirka, my parents, people who help at home and other things that surrounded my life, that made me not learn," he added.

