Roger Federer: My kids made USD 70 selling lemonade on the side of a street
Swiss Tennis great Roger Federer reveals what his twins Myla and Charlene do when they're not watching daddy on the court
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer's two sets of twins — Myla and Charlene, eight, and Leo and Lenny, three, usually travel with him on tour. When in Indian Wells, he and his wife Mirka rent a house so that the children are comfortable. But ever wondered what the kids do when they are not watching his matches?
Roger Federer's kids Myla Rose (extreme left), Charlene, Lenny & Leo
Here is what Federer told tennis website Baseline recently: "You get used to certain routines and you like to know where their bedrooms are ahead of time. Here [Indian Wells] it's jumping in the pool, selling lemonade on the side of a street. They made $70 yesterday."
