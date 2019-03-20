Roger Federer on Indian Wells finals loss to Dominic Thiem: It's frustrating, disappointing and sad

tennis

Roger Federer vows to return stronger at Miami Masters after Indian Wells setback to Dominic Thiem

Switzerland's Roger Federer returns to AustriaÃ¢Â€Â™s Dominic Thiem during the Indian Wells Tennis Masters final on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Roger Federer departed Indian Wells empty-handed for a second straight year, but the Swiss great sees no reason he can't get back on track at the Miami Masters. "Sure, it's frustrating and disappointing and sad to some extent," Federer said after falling 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to Austrian Dominic Thiem in Sunday's final.

But Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam winner who claimed a remarkable 100th career title in Dubai last month, can afford to take the defeat in stride - especially when he's playing well and feels his body is fully fit.

"It's just not as dramatic," he said of falling to a player who was just a bit better when it mattered. "Whereas, when you're hurt and things are difficult, maybe those hurt more. I'm going to Miami. The body is perfectly fine. That also always keeps me upbeat, and I feel it's a privilege when I feel this way leaving a tournament. I have been playing every single day for the last three weeks. I can be happy and proud of that fact."

Federer shied away from predicting he would bounce back in a big way from his loss to Thiem, with the Miami event's move to a new venue adding to his sense of uncertainty. "Now it's totally different," Federer said of the tournament moving from Key Biscayne to the Hard Rock Stadium. "Everybody's got to get used to center court or the conditions at the new site," Federer said. "I'm eager to find out how it's going to be like. There are still a lot of open question marks. Right now I feel really good."

Prajnesh sails, but curtains for Ramkumar

Miami: Prajnesh Gunneswaran moved into the final qualifying round of the Miami Masters with a straight-set win, but Ramkumar Ramanathan fell at the first hurdle here. Prajnesh got the better of Spain's Adrian Menendez-Maceiras 6-2, 6-4 in the opening round. He next faces British wild card Jay Clarke. It was curtains for Ramkumar, who lost 4-6, 1-6 to Lorenzo Sonego, the Italian World No. 106. Rohan Bopanna is the only Indian featuring in the doubles main draw, yet again partnering Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

