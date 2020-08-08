Roger Federer on lockdown rules: I've been very strict

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer, who turns 39 on Saturday, has not seen his parents — Robert, 74, and Lynette, 68 — for almost three months due to the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roger, who will be out of action this year due to his knee injury, is currently living at their home in Switzerland with wife Mirka and their four kids, twin daughters — Myla Rose and Charlene Riva, and twin sons — Leo and Lennarte.



Roger Federer with father Robert and mother Lynette

"We're safe because we're up in the mountains and don't see anybody. I've been very strict and serious about the rules. I haven't seen my parents in three months now, and we've been chasing around after the kids the best we can on our own," Roger was quoted as saying by Miami Living Magazine.



Roger said the pandemic has taught him how important his family and their happiness means to him. "I think this strange time has given us a chance to reflect and take stock of what really matters, which is family, friends, health, and happiness. I haven't had this long at home in 25 years," added the World No. 4.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news