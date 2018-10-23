Roger Federer reveals he's carrying hand injury for three months

tennis

Federer, 37, will start his bid for a ninth Basel title today when he plays Serbia's Filip Krajinovic and could next face Aussie John Millman , who had shocked him in the fourth round of the US Open

Roger Federer has revealed that he has been suffering with a hand injury since the summer, but said the problem is no longer a worry as he heads into his home Swiss Open yesterday. The 20-time Grand Slam winner told Germany's Sonntag Zeitung of the problem which began when he trained for the grasscourt season.

"I hurt my hand training at the start of the grass season," Federer told the paper. "It's had more consequences than I thought. I dragged this pain for about three months. It's not an excuse and we're not going to make a fuss over it. [Sometimes] I felt pain during the first 10 minutes of a match warm-up. But now I can let go of my forehand normally without thinking of it, he added.

