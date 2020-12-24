Roger Federer to spend Christmas with wife Mirka and kids in Dubai

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer plans to celebrate Christmas with wife Mirka and their four kids, twin daughters—Myla Rose and Charlene Riva, and twin sons—Leo and Lenny, in Dubai.

Federer, who has been out of action this year due to a knee injury, is preparing for the new season in Dubai. "We'll spend Christmas in Dubai this year. I really have to fully test my knee on the tennis court now. With the hope that maybe it will be enough for the Australian Open. But we're just at home wherever the family is," Federer was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

