Roger Federer's touching message to Mallorca flood victims

tennis

"I just want to send all my best wishes from Shanghai to all the people in Mallorca," said Roger Federer

Roger Federer

Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer recently sent a heartwarming message to the flood victims of Mallorca, and praised rival Rafael Nadal for helping with the cleaning operations.

The Spanish island of Mallorca was hit by flash floods last week, devastating life, property and killing 12. "Hello to all the people in Mallorca," the 20-time Grand Slam champion said through a video message posted on the ATP website. "I am sorry about the news and I know how important Mallorca is to Nadal. I've been in touch with him and I've seen if I can help with anything.

"I've seen Nadal helping around the villages where he comes from and it is nice to see and it's inspiring. You have our support. Nadal, we think of everybody in Mallorca and we wish you a lot of strength in these difficult times. I hope to be back to Mallorca soon at some point. "I just want to send all my best wishes from Shanghai to all the people in Mallorca," said Federer.

