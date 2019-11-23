Rohini Iyer's house party inside pictures: Priyanka, Katrina party with Ekta Kapoor, Nushrat, Ayushmann

Celebrity manager and publicist Rohini Iyer hosted a star-studded bash at her residence in Mumbai. The party saw the attendance of several Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Ekta Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha, Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi, Kriti Sanon, and Athiya Shetty.

Producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share inside pictures from the bash. Ekta uploaded a customary group selfie which included Nushrat, Tahira Kashyap, Katrina, Priyanka, Huma, and Kriti Sanon. She captioned it: "Fab girls with me and mushy! Thank you, Rohini Iyer. I have had a blast after long."

Tahira Kashyap also graced the party with her husband Ayushmann Khurrana. The husband-wife duo twinned in black. Taking to her Instagram stories, the cancer survivor shared pictures from the bash, thanking Rohini for being an amazing host.

Image shared by Tahira Kashyap

She also shared a selfie clicked by Ayushmann which included his brother Aparshakti, Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha, and Diana Penty.



Image courtesy: Tahira Kashyap's Instagram

Priyanka attended the bash donning a beautiful yellow crop top and pants. She clicked a picture with Nupur Sanon, which the latter uploaded on her social media account. Nupur sizzled in her green dress.

This picture was uploaded by Nupur Sanon on her Instagram handle

In another picture from the party, we saw Aayush Sharma, Priyanka and Kriti Sanon having a good time at the bash. The image was uploaded by Priyanka's fan club. Take a look:

Huma Qureshi too joined the party. This selfie, which she uploaded, was clicked by writer Mushtaq Sheikh and included Arpita Khan Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and the host Rohini Iyer.

These pictures prove that these actors surely know how to make a party more memorable.

