Rohit Sharma is just running up and down stairs in his 54-storey building

Team India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is holed up in his apartment like everybody else due to the three-week lockdown that was declared in the country on Tuesday as it grapples with the Coronavirus outbreak. Rohit said that he is making do with running up and down the stairs of his building to stay fit. "It's very hard actually [to stay fit]," said Rohit in a live interaction on Instagram with former England captain Kevin Pietersen.

54-storey building

"I live in a building which has about 54 floors and we had to stop all the indoor and outdoor activities. So just been running up and down the stairs. Not 54 floors, but about two or three floors up and down and doing some conditioning exercises here and there." Rohit had been recovering from a calf injury which he sustained during the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand in January. He said that he was looking forward to the IPL. "Definitely miss playing the game. I was injured for two months so have been itching to play. When I got the news that everything was going to be postponed I was very sad," he said.

Rohit's Mumbai Indians were scheduled to host Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the IPL on March 29 but the start to the season has been deferred to April 15. "Regardless of all that, the safety of the country and the whole world is important. In India, I can see that people have been disciplined in the lockdown," he said.

'Fingers crossed for IPL'

Rohit is hopeful this year's IPL will take place whenever things settle. "Still looking forward, fingers crossed. At some stage if things settle down, it should happen," he said.

