Rohit Sharma: Kohli's preference, a big factor in WC team selection

cricket

To underline the captain Virat Kohli's role in team combination for World Cup, Rohit Sharma gave his own example

Rohit Sharma during a promotional event in Mumbai yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Though India's team for the World Cup is more or less selected, India's ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma said yesterday that skipper Virat Kohli's 'preference' will play a major role in borderline cases for the showpiece event that starts on May 30.

To underline the captain's role in team combination, Rohit gave his own example. "I captain Mumbai Indians and know how it works. The preference of the captain is very important in terms of an extra spinner that you want in your squad, whether it is a batsman, bowler or spinner, so I think Virat and Ravi Shastri [head coach] have to decide what combination they want - the extra player, the extra cushion they are looking for… that is something which will matter," Rohit said during the launch of cricket.com website at a city hotel.

"We are pretty much settled. There are a few spots left, which everyone knows about. But again, all that depends on what the captain, coach and selectors think about the combination they want to go ahead with," Rohit said.

Rohit made it clear that performance in the ongoing IPL shouldn't be a criteria for World Cup selection. "I am sure the selectors will keep an eye on what is happening with those guys during the IPL although I feel that IPL shouldn't be the criteria for team selection," said Rohit.

