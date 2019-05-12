Rohit Sharma: MI's super record against CSK in IPL-12 doesn't matter

ipl-news

"Though they didn't qualify for knockouts, Rajasthan Royals beat us twice. So, head-to-head records don't matter. In a final, more than the opposition, it's important to focus on getting a good start, be it while bowling or batting," he remarked

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and coach Mahela Jayawardene address the media on the eve of the Indian Premier League final in Hyderabad on Saturday. Pic/PTI

With three championship wins in four final appearances so far, Mumbai Indians have been one of the most consistent outfits in the IPL along with Chennai Super Kings, their opponents in the IPL 2019 title round to be held here today.

Mumbai Indians's skipper Rohit Sharma attributed the consistency factor to forming an efficient core group. "We always focus on forming a core group. Last year, after we failed to qualify, we immediately began scouting for players that could fit in our team culture. We made our goals for the auction. We had an eye on domestic tournament across the world and found players who could deliver for us. Thankfully, most of them have responded well," said Rohit before his team play their fifth IPL final.

He has a tough opponent in CSK and no one will have it easy at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium tonight although the southern outfit have lost all their three games against Mumbai this season. "We may have beaten them thrice in this tournament but in IPL, it depends who plays well on that particular day," said Rohit, pointing to his team's results against RR.

Rohit has stood out as captain for a while now, but he shied away from taking all the praise: "My team and staff make my job easier. I believe in planning and strategising. I get what I want from my players and that's helped me to be a successful skipper."

