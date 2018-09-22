Rohit Shetty: Have given Ranveer Singh his biggest masala film

bollywood

Hitmaker Rohit Shetty says Simmba will position Singh as the go-to actor for commercial potboilers

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh

In what was an otherwise dull year for the industry, Rohit Shetty took the box office by storm with Golmaal Again (2017) - the comic caper raked in over Rs 200 crore. The filmmaker, who is collaborating with Ranveer Singh for the first time on Simmba, hopes that their joint offering will outperform the runaway hit.

Speaking at the Jagran Cinema Summit in the city yesterday, Shetty said that though his lead actor has been previously seen in mainstream movies, the action-comedy will present Singh in a new light. "Ranveer is a fabulous new-age actor. With this film, he will be able to display his range as a commercial star. Simmba is his biggest out-and-out masala film and I have full faith in it," said the filmmaker.

While he is known to strike gold with his outings, the director has often faced flak for his wafer-thin plots. When pointed out how the Sara Ali Khan starrer is a remake of the Telugu hit Temper (2015), Shetty asserted that he has added his signature touch to it. "Though the movie is based on Temper, there are merely a few plot points which are similar. It's an entirely new story. It is my best written film till date."

The director further made a case for remakes as he said that reimagining a yesteryear film does not imply "lack of creativity. Mother India was remade from something that Mehboob saab had written before. There's no harm in creating remakes as the younger generation has probably not caught up with those old films."

Slated to open on December 28, the cop drama was to initially lock horns with Shah Rukh Khan's Zero on December 21. However, Shetty revealed that producer Karan Johar and Khan averted the clash. "Karan Johar and Shah Rukh discussed that if both films released on the same day, it would affect the business. So, we decided to come a week later."

